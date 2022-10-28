Most of the scattered showers that we have seen over the last 24 hours have already disappeared. An area of low pressure has tracked farther south and taken most of the moisture with it.

There is still a small chance of a few raindrops to the south but our latest chance of rain has wrapped up for many of us. Clouds will gradually break and some sun will return before the day is over.

After a breezy south wind yesterday, winds will be lighter and out of the northeast today. This wind shift will just reinforce the fall feel. Highs in the afternoon will be cool but comfortable.

The next few days are looking pretty quiet across the area. Chilly overnights and early mornings, mild afternoons, light winds, and fair skies. Anyone in search of candy or Halloween fun through the rest of the month could not have asked for a better forecast.

Low pressure will still be nearby to our south and east over the weekend. It may try to spin some clouds or a few raindrops into eastern portions of Kansas but a chance of rain does not look likely for us and any impacts from this nearby system will be minimal.

The only downside to the forecast is that we will need to wait a while for more moisture to return. November starts dry and warmer than average. There are some hopes on the horizon for another system with an opportunity for rain late next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy. 10% chance of rain. Hi: 65 Wind: NE 8-18

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of rain. Lo: 44 Wind: NE/N 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 65 Wind: N/NE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 44 Wind: NE/N 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 65 Lo: 41 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 71 Lo: 46 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 73 Lo: 51 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 73 Lo: 49 Mostly sunny windy.

Thu: Hi: 73 Lo: 50 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy.

Fri: Hi: 71 Lo: 47 Partly cloudy, windy.