Rain has moved out but there will still be some lingering flood concerns into the start of the weekend, mainly to the east of Wichita. Area creek, river, and stream levels are still running higher than normal. If you encounter a roadway with water over it, do not drive through it.

Western Kansas skies have already cleared out. Areas farther east will continue to be stuck under clouds until later this afternoon. A sprinkle spinning back into our easternmost counties cannot be ruled out but most of us will stay dry. Highs will be pleasantly warm in the 70s and 80s with light winds.

Stronger winds return tomorrow and with a mainly dry Saturday ahead, fire concerns will begin to creep back into western portions of the area. As of Friday morning, a Fire Weather Watch for Saturday only includes one of our counties (Texas county, Oklahoma). However, the watch also includes most of Eastern Colorado so it is right at our doorstep.

There will be a chance of a few storms to north, closer to the Kansas/Nebraska line, late Saturday. A strong to severe storm will be possible mainly in Nebraska but could skim some of our northernmost counties. This is something to be aware of and watch out for this weekend.

The bigger weather story over the next few days will be our warming temperatures. Highs quickly go from feeling like spring to feeling like summer. 80s and 90s will be a common sight Mother’s Day weekend and through much of next week. There will also be more humidity, especially in Central and Eastern Kansas, due to stronger southerly winds.

Stormy activity in the region through the weekend will take more of a northerly track compared to recent systems that have blown straight through the sunflower state. By Tuesday, storm chances will need to be monitored and look to materialize during the late afternoon and evening hours.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. Hi: 73 Wind: NW/S 5-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 53 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 82 Wind: SE 15-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, windy. Lo: 63 Wind: SE 15-25

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 90 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 91 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 90 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 89 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 88 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 86 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy, breezy.