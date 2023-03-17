Rain, snow, and the cold front have cleared the area. There will be less cloud cover and less wind today too.

The winter chill will stick around. Everyone is below freezing and even though winds are not as strong, they are still enough to make the start to our Friday feel frigid so bundle up before heading out.

Another cold front will track north to south over the next 24 hours, reinforcing the winter chill. As it does, it could also spark a rain/snow shower in Northeast Kansas later today. There is a small chance that this activity skims our area but most of us will stay dry.

Winds will stay out of the north which will keep afternoon high temperatures below average. It will not be as cold as when the front first came through yesterday but there will still be a chill in the air.

Spring officially starts Monday with the first full day being Tuesday and it will begin to feel more like it. High temperatures warm above average by the middle of next week.

Another system is expected to swing through the middle to late part of next week that could bring some moisture back to the area.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 50 Wind: NW 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lo: 21 Wind: N 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 45 Wind: NW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 17 Wind: N/W 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 50 Lo: 33 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 56 Lo: 36 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 58 Lo: 43 Mostly cloudy, windy.

Wed: Hi: 67 Lo: 43 Mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain.

Thu: Hi: 68 Lo: 40 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain.

Fri: Hi: 65 Lo: 38 Partly cloudy.