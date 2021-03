WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) -- Severe weather season is just around the corner. Now is the time for you and your family to prepare for what may be a busier than normal season.

KSN Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman says the severe weather season will be delayed. If the right ingredients, including moisture and wind shear, can come into play for the central High Plains, it could be one of the busiest we have seen in years.