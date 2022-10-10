Expect a nice start to the new week. Conditions are quiet across the Sunflower State this morning. There is a front to our north but that is where it will stay. Attention will be to the south in Oklahoma where there have been a few showers and storms.

This activity will head in our direction and possibly bring a shower or storm to our area late in the day. Severe weather is not expected but we will just need to keep an eye on points south and counties around the Kansas/Oklahoma line.

Most of us will stay dry with fair skies. High temperatures will be slightly above average. However, highs in the upper 70s and 80s this time of year can be considered to be our warmer days.

There is a small chance that a little rain lingers into the evening and overnight. Only a small portion of the area will be impacted as any rain tries to work its way into Eastern Kansas, possibly skimming a few of our counties into early Tuesday.

Tuesday will be a weather aware day as our next cold front moves in. It will be windy ahead of the front and as winds begin to switch out of the north there will be a strong breeze to the northwest. Fire danger will be high in the northwest corner of the area due to the wind and dry conditions.

Central and Eastern Kansas have been highlighted with a Marginal Risk of severe weather. A stronger storm will be possible late in the afternoon, during the evening, and through the overnight. Hail and damaging winds will be the main threats.

As the front comes through there will also be a small chance for a shower or storm in the rest of the area but do not expect to see much in the way of rainfall.

Temperatures take a dip mid-week and will be more seasonal for this time of year. The latter part of the week also looks dry.

Temperatures get a boost into the weekend and then another cold front will reset our temperatures again Sunday. The front that moves through over the weekend also looks like it will come through dry.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 80 Wind: S/SW 8-18

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 59 Wind: SW/S 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 82 Wind: S/SW 15-30

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 55 Wind: S/N 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 75 Lo: 46 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Thu: Hi: 72 Lo: 42 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 76 Lo: 51 Mostly sunny.

Sat: Hi: 79 Lo: 48 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 71 Lo: 45 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 73 Lo: 46 Partly cloudy.