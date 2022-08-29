There is a little rain around this morning but most of us will start the day dry. A front is moving through and it will spark more storms later today. It will be nice to get some more rain but we will need to watch out for hazardous conditions.

After 3pm and into the evening is when we will need to be weather aware. Storms will primarily be south of I-70.

An isolated strong to severe storm is possible so it is important that we stay weather aware later today. Damaging winds and hail are the main threats. After sundown, storms will fizzle out and conditions will be drier before we get into the overnight.

When it comes to our temperatures the summertime warmth is not going anywhere. Highs in the 90s will be common not only today but throughout much of this week.

Conditions will be mainly dry Tuesday as high pressure builds back in. There is a small chance of a storm in far Southwest Kansas and along the Oklahoma Panhandle.

A brief wind shift late Wednesday will bring another chance for storms back to the area as a disturbance moves through. There will be some moisture around through the end of the work week but chances do not look that great.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 97 Wind: S 8-18

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 40% chance of a shower or storm Lo: 69 Wind: S/N 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hi: 93 Wind: NE 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 65 Wind: E 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 93 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 92 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Fri: Hi: 90 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Sat: Hi: 91 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 92 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 93 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy.