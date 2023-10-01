WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita police vehicle was involved in an accident Sunday evening. The accident happened on Oliver at Kellogg, leaving three people with injuries.

A WPD spokesperson says there was a call for an officer in trouble and officers were responding to that call just after seven Sunday night. That spokesperson says officers in the police vehicle were responding with lights and sirens on at the time of the incident.

The police vehicle flipped over at one point. We also know two other vehicles were involved.

KSN is reaching out to police to get more information.

One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.