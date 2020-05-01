El Dorado Correctional Facility confirms COVID-19 positive case

FILE – This March 23, 2011, photo shows the El Dorado Correctional Facility near El Dorado, Kan. Guards at the facility say two previously unreported mass disturbances during which inmates took control for hours of parts of facility preceded a June 2017 prison uprising. Low staffing, overcrowding and general tensions have created dangerous conditions, and […]

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Department of Corrections announced Friday that a staff member working at El Dorado Correctional Facility tested positive for COVID-19. This is the fifth KDOC facility with confirmed cases, including Lansing Correctional Facility, Wichita Work Release Facility, Topeka Correctional Facility, and Kansas Juvenile Correctional Complex.

The staff member is a male over the age of 30. KDOC stated they will release no other information on him to protect his identity.

KDOC said they have been in consultation with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and have implemented necessary steps at their facility based on the consultation.

The 1,955 bed El Dorado Correctional Facility opened in 1991 and was expanded in 1995 and 2001. The facility is designed for maximum- and medium-custody residents and to serve as the Reception and Diagnostic Unit (RDU) for all adult males sentenced to KDOC. In RDU, residents receive orientation and are assigned to a custody classification, appropriate programs and a permanent housing assignment.

For more information on COVID-19 cases in Kansas, click here.

