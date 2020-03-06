Ellsworth boy sleepwalks out of home, found asleep at neighbors

ELLSWORTH, Kan. (KSNW) – An Ellsworth family is sharing their frightening experience, after their son sleepwalked out of their home in the middle of the night.

Emily and Ryan Reifsnyder last saw their son Jayce at 9:30 p.m. Thursday as they were all going to sleep. When they woke up at 5:30 a.m. Friday, Jayce was no longer in his bed and was not in the home.

“Ryan started saying Jayce, Jayce, you got to get up,” said Emily Reifsnyder, Jayce’s mother. “We didn’t hear him and he wasn’t in his bed.”

The Reifsnyder’s told police Jayce has a history of sleepwalking but has never left the house before.

Police Chief Emil Halfhill says officers started searching the area and found Jayce about 30 minutes later safe inside a neighbors home, sound asleep.

The family said their neighbor’s grandson is friends with their son Jayce. They said their neighbor was jolted from his sleep when their son was sleepwalking and knocked on his door.

“The neighbor was woken up by this, so he wasn’t completely coherent either,” said Chief Halfhill. “It was just ‘Hey, I have this issue, can I stay here?’ ‘No problem,’ let the kid lay down on the couch and they both fell back asleep.”

Authorities said the neighbor received a call from his adult son saying Jayce was missing, after he saw a post by the Ellsworth Police Department regarding Jayce’s disappearance.

“His son, Jayce’s friends dad called and he’s like ‘Hey did you know that Jayce is missing?'” said Reifsnyder. “He was like ‘What? He’s not missing, he’s in the other room on the couch.'”

The Reifsnyder’s say it was a heart-wrenching moment they hope no family ever has to go through. They are planning to install a security system to prevent this from happening in the future.

LATEST STORIES: