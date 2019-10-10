Emporia State receives $2M aimed at deaf, autism disorders

EMPORIA, Kan. (AP) – Emporia State University is receiving more than $2 million in grants to help professionals seeking to bolster employment opportunities for people with hearing problems and autism spectrum disorders.

The university says in a news release that it has one of three programs nationwide that concentrates in working with deaf and hard-of-hearing people.

Its education department will use the grants to support students with tuition, training and professional development through 2024. Vocational rehabilitation personnel will receive online instruction leading to a master’s degree or certification.

The university says the funds aim to address shortages in rehabilitation services in the region.

