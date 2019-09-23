Eureka High to go back under their own lights on Friday

EUREKA, Kan. (KSNW) — After a single-season hiatus, the Eureka Tornadoes will finally return to their own Friday night lights this week.

On Friday, the Eureka High School football team is set to take on the Fredonia Yellowjackets on their new home field at 7 p.m.

It will be their first true home game since 2017. A tornado destroyed their field in 2018, but the school finished the new stadium earlier this year.

The team has been playing their home games on other fields up to this point but will finally return to 801 N. Jefferson St.

Fitting. September 27 is scheduled as Eureka’s homecoming game.

Stay tuned to KSN Sports. Our team will be at Eureka High to cover the highly anticipated night.