Experts argue against remote classes, say it may result in learning loss

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The American Academy of Pediatrics is recommending in-person classes this school year. The group of pediatricians said remote learning is likely to result in severe learning loss and increased isolation.

Wesley Medical Center Pediatrician, and President-Elect of the Kansas Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, Dr. Gretchen Homan said distant learning can be a hindrance to education, resulting in an educational loss.

“We see that there’s a decreased ability for students to learn with that remote platform,” said Dr. Homan. “A teacher’s ability to evaluate students to see where gaps are, where issues are for each particular student and where they can focus direction and support, that’s all very limited with the remote platform. The in-person structure that the schools traditionally supply is key to supporting their actual academics.”

Ascension Medical Group Behavioral Health, Dr. Larry Mitnaul said in-person learning is essential to cognitive development and growth.

“A lot of our growing up and development are also formed by the friendships that kids make,” said Dr. Mitnaul.

Dr. Homan said schools are also key for helping to address disparities among children. Schools are able to help address economic, racial or social issues and provide families with resources and support to help their children with their emotional growth and learning.

“The schools are excellent platforms for teaching and supporting kids in so many areas that it’s key that they get back to in-person learning so that they can be successful,” said Dr. Homan.

