Experts weigh in on keeping hackers away as much as possible

Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) – Cyber attacks have made big headlines the past couple of months.

“So, there are some things you can do to try and stay hack-free,” said Ian Collins, a computer tech at Ribbit computers in Wichita. “Keep the software updated and on your phone, too.”

David Evenden used to hack for the government. He’s currently an executive-in-residence for cyber education at Friends University.

“For your computer at home,” said Evenden, “The probability of an attacker, if they want to get in, of them getting in – is very high.”

It’s not all gloom and doom when it comes to home computers and security.

“Sure, take those steps, do the updates,” said Evenden. “But the odds are not good high-level hacker groups would target you. Possible? Sure. But you are not likely a target.”

Evenden says there are signs you may have someone in your computer.

“Most of the time machines turning on in the middle of the night, stuff like that you can actually interact with a machine remote without ever opening it up or turning it on or anything,” said Evenden.

Collins says keeping current on software updates is a necessity. But there are steps you can personally do to keep your computer, or phone, from being compromised.

“Anti-virus, anti-malware software. It monitors your computer,” said Collins. “If it’s something like a pop-up that’s not from Microsoft or Apple then that’s something that you might need to look out for.”