Extreme weather causes cancellations at Eisenhower National Airport

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The weather in Kansas is not only affecting the roadways. It’s also taking its toll on the airways. On Monday, six departing flights were canceled at Eisenhower National Airport (ICT).

Brad Christopher is the Director of Airports at ICT and he said his team is working overtime to keep the runways clear. “Both our runways have been open continuously and the conditions on the pavement have been staying pretty good,” said Christopher.

Despite the effort by Christopher’s crew, some flights have been delayed or canceled. Christopher said that various things can be the cause, but those decisions are mainly coming from the airlines.

Corbin Cox has spent the last forty-eight hours trying to fly out of the Air Capitol, but the airline keeps canceling his flights. “There’s technical difficulties everywhere,” Cox said.

Brianna Spexarth is trying to make it back to work in Denver, but is not having much luck either. “We were actually supposed to get on today at noon, it was canceled yesterday we rescheduled for this morning and now we’re here at 6 for the 6pm flight. So, this is our third flight,” said Spexarth.

On the other hand, some passengers have had no issues at all. Tammy Voth and Cindy Ussery flew for a weekend trip to Arizona to play golf. They had their concerns for their return flight, but it went smoothly. “We were a little nervous about the weather situation back here but no delays whatsoever,” said Voth.

Tanya Hatcher said she is excited to get back to warmer weather in Arizona. “My flight in was great. It was on time, got here and like I said the departure is on time as well, despite the weather,” said Hatcher.