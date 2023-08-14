(NewsNation) — Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy spoke about polarization, free speech, international aggression and religious liberty during his first national town hall Monday on NewsNation.

“I do not want to see us march to some national divorce, I want to lead us to a national revival,” Ramaswamy said to NewsNation’s Leland Vittert.

At 38 years old, Ramaswamy is the first millennial to run for the GOP presidential nomination. It’s a designation the biotech entrepreneur has been using to his advantage as he paints an optimistic, forward-looking picture for a party that tends to be more popular with older voters.

The enthusiasm has paid off in recent months and Ramaswamy is currently polling third behind Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump.

That puts him ahead of seasoned politicians including former Vice President Mike Pence and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, but it remains to be seen whether he can become a serious threat to the current frontrunners.

Ramaswamy reacts to the Trump indictment: ‘Not how I want to win’

Ramaswamy wants to face Donald Trump in the Republican primary debate despite the former president’s reported new indictment that dropped Monday night.

“It would be a lot easier for me if Donald Trump were not in this primary, but that is not how I want to win this election,” Ramaswamy said at the start of his town hall.

Ramaswamy blasted the multiple indictments against Trump and said the next president should be chosen by the American people, not the “federal police state.”

“I do not want to see us become some banana republic where the party in power — whoever that party is — uses police force to indict its political opponents in the middle of an election,” he said.

Ramaswamy called the indictments “politicized persecutions” based on “untested legal theories.”

Ramaswamy on China aggression

When it comes to China, Ramaswamy said the U.S. has a vital interest in making sure that nation doesn’t control the global semiconductor supply chain. To that end, he said he would deter Xi Jinping from attacking Taiwan.

“We will do whatever is necessary until we have achieved semiconductor independence,” he said. “We will run a destroyer through the Taiwan Strait if that’s what’s necessary.”

But Ramaswamy acknowledged that those interests could change as soon as 2028. At that point, he would change his strategy in the region.

A vocal critic of the ongoing U.S. support to Ukraine, Ramaswamy said avoiding war would be a “hallmark” of his administration and vowed not to send American troops to fight wars overseas.

“I will not send our sons and daughters to fight someone else’s civil war,” he said.

Instead, Ramaswamy said any use of the military would be directed at defending American soil.

A plurality of Americans (47%) think China is the biggest threat facing the U.S. today, followed by Russia (26%), according to a recent NewsNation poll.

Ramaswamy on Hindu faith, embracing ‘Judeo-Christian’ values

If elected, Ramaswamy would become the first person of Hindu faith to lead the country. When asked whether questions about his religion were out-of-bounds, Ramaswamy said he welcomes them.

“Everything is fair game to ask about in this election,” he said. “We have to build trust with the public.”

The 38-year-old said his faith doesn’t prevent him from embracing the nation’s “Judeo-Christian values.”

“I share those same values in common,” Ramaswamy said. “I live by those values more so than many self-proclaimed Christian politicians.”

“I am going to be a better protector of religious liberty than many of the Christian right politicians or else we wouldn’t see the assault on religious liberty that we see today,” he continued.

In fact, the GOP hopeful views his historically non-traditional beliefs as a strength.

“It might take somebody who’s just a little bit different to revive that which we lack,” he said.

Ramaswamy likens “wokeism” to a religion

When asked how the government could protect free speech in classrooms, Ramaswamy said he would direct the Department of Justice to enforce civil rights laws “evenhandedly” to eliminate “political viewpoint discrimination.”

“Much of what we call wokeism, it meets the Supreme Court’s test for what counts as a religion,” Ramaswamy said. “You can’t force somebody to bow down to the religion of the employer, especially when that employer is the federal government.”

But Ramaswamy warned that he won’t be a “political messiah” and said the president isn’t there to “solve all cultural problems.” Instead, he called on young people to make their voices heard, even if they feel outnumbered.

“Fear has been infectious,” he said. “But courage can be contagious too.”

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.