ANDOVER, Kans. (KSNW)–Dozens of GoFundMe accounts have been making the rounds on social media in the wake of the April 29 Andover tornado.

But one viewer with an eagle eye noticed one that didn’t seem quite right Wednesday. That’s when she decided to take matters into her own hands.

“I decided to reverse search the account…and I found out it was actually a fake account from Google,” Leah Walters, a resident of Newton, said.

That fake account featured a photo of a British servicemember and his family.

Walters then shared the account to Facebook to warn unsuspecting, potential donators.

“It’s just not really surprising anymore—people try and get money out of everybody, but it was pretty upsetting,” Walters said.

KSN News 3 reached out to the photographer (based in Suffolk County, England) who took the photo.

“I don’t think I’ve ever had a photo taken or used without permission before, so, yeah, it was a bit of a shock, to be honest,” Alison McKenny said.

McKenny says she’s horrified her photo was used like this hundreds of miles away.

“You’re taking from…people who have nothing,” McKenny said. “They don’t have a roof over their head; they have nothing. It’s disgusting.”

To make sure your money is going to those in need, experts say always do your homework beforehand.

“If you think that there’s a family member or friend of yours that is in need, and has set up a GoFundMe account, reach out, call them, make sure they know that there is an account out there,” Mark Stump, Director of Community Services for the United Way of the Plains, said.

According to the City of Andover, the best way to donate to tornado victims is to donate directly to the United Way of the Plains.

“[W]e’re going to do our homework on those people, you know—we’re going to make sure they have a loss,” Stump said.

KSN News 3 reached out to GoFundMe regarding the fake account. In a statement, a GoFundMe spokesperson says the account has since been removed.

The statement reads in part: “Before money is transferred, an individual or organization’s information, including their banking information, must be verified. In the case you shared, no funds were withdrawn and the single donation was refunded.”