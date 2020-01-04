Family, friends hold vigil for man killed in double homicide

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The family of George Kirksey is in mourning after their loved one was killed in a shooting at a downtown Wichita hotel. Family and friends held a vigil Friday night to remember him.

Brianna Kirksey wipes the tears from her eyes as she thinks about her younger brother George Kirksey taken too soon.

“I love my brother,”said Biranna. “Always and forever.”

27-year-old Kirksey was a brother, a son, and father of three the family said was loved by all.

“George really never met a stranger. He could get along with any and everybody,” said Shawn Kirksey, the victim’s brother.

Police say Kirksey and Alicia Roman were gunned down inside their room at The Hotel at Waterwalk Thursday morning.

Murdered on his daughter’s birthday.

“It makes me angry,” said Brianna. “My niece will have to remember this for the rest of her life.”

The family said it’s been hard as they struggle to make sense of it all. Friends and family held a candlelight vigil Friday night to remember him.

“To have that support, see that support it does make it easier it does help,” said Brianna.

“It just reaffirms what we already know is that he was loved,” said Shawn.

“He’s always going to be with me. Nobody can take my memories away,” said Brianna.