UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, December 15, 2022, the family of Ronald Greene will gather in Baton Rouge, La. to hear the decision by the Union Parish Grand Jury as to whether or not charges will be brought in the case of Greene’s death.
On May 10, 2019, 49-year-old Ronald Greene died after an encounter with Louisiana State Police following a high-speed chase in Union Parish, La. Greene’s family was informed that the fatality was due to a car crash during the police chase.
Since his death, Greene’s family has filed a wrongful-death civil lawsuit against Louisiana State Police, seeking damages for payment for all medical and funeral expenses. Authorities maintained that the fatality was crash-related; however, a video was released two years after the incident showing troopers assaulting Greene before he died in their custody.