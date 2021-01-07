Family Video stores closing could be the end of an era

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The three Wichita Family Video stores are shutting their doors as the nationwide company closes after providing movie rentals to families for 42 years.

The three stores in Wichita aren’t closed quite yet, the stores will remain open until they sell their products and some of the equipment and merchandise.

“The signs the TVs, just about everything,” said Jessica Kriszcziokaitis, the manager for two of the Wichita stores.

Kriszcziokaitis told us she and the other employees found out that their store was closing on Monday.

“I was absolutely devastated,” explained Kriszcziokaitis. “I started working with my friends. We became really good friends, there’s a reason it’s called Family Video.”

For decades these stores were a place you could go to rent a new movie, a stand up special, or a new video game.

One customer we spoke with, Logan Lukens, says he’s been going to Family Video the past five years to rent movies.

“I’ve liked being able to come here and check out the movies. just being able to take it off the shelf makes it kind of fun,” said Lukens. “The variety that is here too is just awesome. There’s a lot to choose from unlike Redbox and stuff like that.”

For experts, this appears to be the end of the in-person movie rental era.

Justin Rorabaugh, Wichita State’s Director of school of digital art and Shockers’ Studios told us, “I think what we’re seeing is a similar transition, digital transformation that happened with music. We had vinyl and then 8-track and then cassettes and CDs and now everything has gone digital.”