Fans, Governor’s office and U.S. Kansas Senator react to possible Big 12 shakeup

Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) – If there are changes on the way to the Big 12 Conference, there is no shortage of opinions in Kansas.

“Well I think this is going to be really tough on both Kansas State and Kansas University, certainly the football programs drive so much of the University,” said U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R) – Kansas. “Certainly from a financial standpoint I think some of the minor sports are going to be definitely impacted by this. Football kind of paves the way for everything.”

Senator Marshall says if the University of Oklahoma and University of Texas make a move, Kansas Universities have some big decisions ahead.

“So I don’t see a perfect scenario yet,” said Senator Marshall. “And we need to take our time and do what’s best for our universities.”

Fans had plenty to offer in terms of the long rivalry between Kansas and Kansas State.

“It would be good to see the Big 12 remain or grow, I know everybody’s wanting the money,” said Wichita resident Jim. “But it’s all about the competition when it boils down to it, so I don’t believe in these super conferences and I don’t think it’s going to help anybody.”

“I grew up in Manhattan so I love K-State, that’s just the way it goes,” said Wichita resident Branden Hofmann. “Fan loyalty? Honestly I think nowadays everybody likes different styles — they’re not really going for the teams anymore. It’s the style of football you like.”

The office of Kansas Governor Laura Kelly rang in on a possible Big 12 change with the following statement:

“Governor Kelly appreciates the Big 12 remaining committed to the continued success both academically and athletically for members of the conference. She and her office are in regular communication with KU, KSU, the Kansas Board of Regents, and the Big 12 Conference to ensure our universities and the state of Kansas will be in the best possible position following the decision from UT and OU.”