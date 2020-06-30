Farming becomes a family affair

ROZEL, Kan. (KSNW) – Harvest continues across the state and for one operation in western Kansas, everyone is involved.

It’s a family affair for the Josefiaks of Rozel. Harvest help ranges from the grandkids to the grandparents.

A tradition that is bringing five generations together.

“My kids would be the fifth generation, so that’s pretty awesome,” said Kayla Josefiak, wife of a harvester, “I can’t wait till we can start to put my daughter’s names and my nephews and nieces’ names down on the menu so they can cook some meals. I think it’s just so cool.”

Each year for nearly two weeks, the Josefiak family prepares meals and delivers them to the field, feeding the harvesters hard at work.

Bierocks, hamburgers, and tacos are just a few things on the menu.

“We have a big crew to feed, so we make pretty big meals every day at lunch and at supper,” said Josefiak.

But the work doesn’t stop in the kitchen.

They also help move pickups to new fields, deliver parts if there’s a breakdown, and watch the kids of the family

“Anything they call and ask us to do, we do it,” said Laurie Josefiak, wife of a harvester.

The harvesters of the operation say the hard work their family puts in is just as important as the work they do out in the field.

