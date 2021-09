Visit any local park or drive by an area with larger trees and you may notice some of the trees are already changing color. The reason behind this change is not what you might think during the fall season. Instead, the prolonged days well above average in the 90s and lower 100s are causing stress on trees, which in turn, is causing leaves to change color early.

Hot temperatures lead to a redirection of water and energy within a tree. In order to conserve this energy, water and a reduction in the photosynthesis process occurs within the leaves. This water is stored in the trunk. The lack of resources to the leaves causes them to dry out and fall. One way you can tell this is by leaf scorch.