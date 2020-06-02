FBI seeking information on individuals inciting violence during First Amendment-protected peaceful demonstrations

WASHINGTON D.C. (KSNW) – The FBI issued a release Monday stating they respect the rights of individuals to peacefully exercise their First Amendment rights, and that their mission of protecting the American people and upholding the Constitution is dual and simultaneous, not contradictory.



Accordingly, the FBI said they are committed to apprehending and charging violent instigators who are exploiting legitimate, peaceful protests and engaging in violations of federal law. The continued violence, potential threat to life, and destruction of property across the United States interferes with the rights and safety of First Amendment-protected peaceful demonstrators, as well as all other citizens.



To help the FBI identify actors who are actively instigating violence in the wake of Mr. George Floyd’s death, they are accepting tips and digital media depicting violent encounters surrounding the civil unrest that is happening throughout the country.

The FBI is urging anyone who witnesses or has witnessed unlawful violent actions to submit any information, photos, or videos that could be relevant to the case at fbi.gov/violence. Information may also be submitted by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) and verbally reporting tips and/or information related to this investigation.