Warming will continue today after another freezing morning. Afternoon highs will range from the 30s to the 40s. A few milder 50s will be possible farther south.

A front will track north to south and create the divide in our high temperatures. There is also still ongoing wintry weather to our south that is trying to skim the area with a flurry but we will stay dry. Active weather for our neighbors to the south of us should wind down over the next 24 hours.

The front will come through dry and while the day will start sunny, it may bring a few clouds and a breeze later today.

Due to today’s wind shift, Central and Eastern Kansas high temperatures tomorrow will not change much. Western Kansas will gain more warmth Friday due to being the first ones to see winds quickly switch back out of the south. The weekend will be a mild one for everyone but at the price of some gusty at times winds.

Moisture will continue to hold off until next week. The system that is expected to swing through Monday does not look to generate much moisture. There will be another one that will work in from the south late Tuesday and by Wednesday that is looking more promising.

Timing and track will determine who sees what type of precipitation. So far, rain will favor areas south and east while some snow will mix in to the north and west. The mid-week system will also cool temperatures back down but it should not be too bitter by late next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. Hi: 48 Wind: SW/NW 8-18

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 18 Wind: N/NE 8-18

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 46 Wind: NE/S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 33 Wind: S 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 57 Lo: 29 Mostly cloudy, windy.

Sun: Hi: 59 Lo: 360 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 59 Lo: 29 Mostly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 50 Lo: 27 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Wed: Hi: 48 Lo: 32 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain.

Thu: Hi: 50 Lo: 34 Mostly cloudy, windy.