Federal judge says lawsuit can proceed against WPD officer who shot Andrew Finch

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A federal judge announced Friday the trial for the actions of Wichita police officer Justin Rapp in the 2017 deadly shooting of Andrew Finch can now proceed.

Finch was the victim of a swatting call on Dec. 28, 2017. In gaming communities, ‘swatting’ commonly involves generating an emergency law enforcement response against a target victim under false pretenses.

This latest decision from the federal judge is in response to a 2018 lawsuit by the Finch family. Jurors will not be able to weigh in on any liability of the City of Wichita or Rapp’s supervising officer.

Finch was shot by police after a fake swatting call was made for his home. Tyler Barriss, the man who made the swatting call in Finch’s cases, has been charged in 2018 with making a false alarm, interfering with police, and involuntary manslaughter.

In response to Friday’s ruling, Andrew M. Stroth, Finch family attorney stated, “We view this decision as a significant step towards achieving justice for the Finch family. Two children no longer have their father as a result of the unjustified actions of Officer Justin Rapp.”

To view the latest court document in its entirety, click here.

