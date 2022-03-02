Our spring-like stretch continues today. All you will need this morning is a light jacket and after the sun is up we will quickly transition to short sleeves and sunglasses. Highs will be well above average in the 70s and 80s. Skies will be sunny and winds will be light too.

A boundary dips into Kansas tonight and Thursday. Impacts will be minor in the form of a wind shift in portions of Northern and Central Kansas. This will cool some high temperatures a few degrees and few more clouds will move in too. Most of Friday stays dry until the evening and overnight when a shower or storm will be possible, the best chance will be to the north.

A chance of rain continues Saturday between Central and Eastern Kansas as moisture keeps surging in. Some snowflakes could mix in to the northwest. Southwest Kansas gets dry slotted and will have the hardest time picking up rain. Western Kansas will also start to cool down into the 50s.

Any moisture in the area lifts over us late Saturday. Another surge of moisture Sunday could once again spark some rain in Central and Eastern Kansas with a chance of rain/snow to the west. The front will have pushed all the way through by this time and we will be in the 50s and 40s to wrap up the weekend.

Wet and wintry weather should move out by the start of the new work week. Even though temperatures will be cooler than what we have been experiencing they will still be close to average for most of us. Winds will pick back up later this week and with chances for moisture not looking like a sure thing through the first half of the weekend, we will need to be mindful of the threat of grassfires.

Current Forecast for Wichita and SouthCentral Kansas

The KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 81 Wind: W/SW 8-18

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 41 Wind: SW/S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 76 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 48 Wind: SE/S 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 79 Lo: 53 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 74 Lo: 33 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 52 Lo: 26 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of rain.

Mon: Hi: 49 Lo: 27 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 55 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 57 Lo: 29 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy.