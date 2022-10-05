Our latest cold front continues to slowly cut through the Sunflower State and is still sparking a few showers. If you have been able to see some rain over the last 24 hours, consider yourself lucky. Especially since the showers that we are seeing this morning are pretty spotty.

Most of the sprinkles and showers will fizzle out through the morning with the exception of areas to the southwest. Morning rain along the Oklahoma Panhandle will linger through the day and may try to sneak across the state line into some of our Southwest Kansas counties.

Clouds will gradually break and the most sunshine will be found to the north. High temperatures will be pleasant in the 70s and 80s with light winds. Any rain to the southwest will fizzle out through the evening.

Conditions will be quiet Thursday. Late in the day another cold front will begin to move in from the north and bring a big change our way by the end of the work and school week.

Highs drop all the way down into the 50s and 60s. Also, waking up Friday morning many of us will want to grab a thicker jacket. Wichita will go from above average to below average within a day. This next front will not linger as long and moisture will be lacking initially but there could be a few showers around Friday and Saturday. Points south and southwest will need to be monitored through the day Friday and some rain to the north will move in late in the day.

The first half of the weekend is not expected to be a washout. Temperatures will rebound closer to average by the end of the weekend once conditions turn drier.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower. Hi: 83 Wind: NW 5-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lo: 54 Wind: NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 83 Wind: NW/N 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 47 Wind: NE 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 66 Lo: 43 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 68 Lo: 51 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of rain.

Sun: Hi: 79 Lo: 53 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 79 Lo: 54 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 82 Lo: 54 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 80 Lo: 52 Partly cloudy, breezy.