WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Michael Church is going back to work this week. And that’s big news.

After getting his last round of cancer treatments on Monday, family, friends and hospital staff at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis surprised him with a celebration.

Michael Church with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis staff members (Courtesy: Roz Hutchinson)

“This is awesome,” said Michael.

With his enthusiasm and positivity, friends and family say you can hardly tell the Wichita Heights High athletic director has Glioblastoma.

That’s an aggressive form of brain cancer. Michael is equally or more aggressive with faith and attitude.

“I’m just concentrating on the day right now. Wind the day. Every day,” said Michael. “And I get to live with the clarity of I might not get to wake up tomorrow. But also with the hope and faith that I might live 40 more years.”

Michael is more than a faith fighter and a warrior with his prayer warriors. He’s been an inspiration to others long before he got a headache, went to the hospital, and got the diagnosis.

“Mike has been, absolutely been my rock at work since I got the head principal job at Heights High School. He’s been my rock,” said friend Eric Filippi. “Kind of guiding me a little bit. He’s definitely been able to help a lot of us put things in check and start deciding what really is important.”

Filippi is not alone. Michael’s wife, Laura, is right there and determined to live her best life.

“All the people here plus many more that we leaned on for support every day that encourage us every day. Pushed us. Pushed us to keep going every day. Prayed for us. Brought us food. Just did everything for us,” said Laura Church. “This was just a tiny portion of our army of prayer warriors and support. So it was fun to just let them enjoy the celebration, too.”

Back in late January, Michael felt dizzy on the way to Wichita Heights for a basketball tournament. After doctors found a tumor, he had surgery two days later.

Michael is a realist and knows he’s in a fight. Generally speaking, people with glioblastoma do not have a positive diagnosis.

Michael Church with friends and family at surprise celebration (Courtesy: Roz Hutchinson)

Michael, family and friends have another outlook.

Faith in quality doctors in Kansas. Faith in God. And faith in each other.

“He’s filled with the spirit. He’s filled with love. He was like this before the diagnosis,” said Laura Church. “He shines bright. And he’s loud about it, and he’s not afraid, and it’s just encouragement to me to always live out loud. Live out loud for the Lord and be a light for others.”

The 42-year-old former college wrestler does not wrestle with his God. Nor his faith.

Instead, he is determined to wrestle with the disease and win.

“God says watch me do a miracle,” said Michael.