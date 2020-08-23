Finding your inner artist at City Arts

Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) – Gary Buettgenbach took one of the first glass forming classes ever offered at City Arts in Wichita.

He stuck around for years and is now an instructor.

“I love the artistry of it all, what you can create,” says Gary.

KSN got a look at the City Arts glass studio. It sits in Old Town on an outdoor balcony of the City Arts building.

“We like to work hot,” said Gary. “For us, cold is about 15-hundred degrees.”

As Gary dips into the molten glass to get started on a paperweight project for KSN, he explains how the ceramic bowl holds 300 pounds of molten crystal.

“It cools down pretty quickly,” said Gary as he started to roll a basic shape.

We decided to go with some color for the paperweight. Green and aqua seemed like a good mix to begin.

KSN tries glass blowing 101

“It’s any color scheme you want, really,” said Gary. “You can just let your artistry run wild here.”

Gary showed Craig Andres what a typical class setting would be like if you take a class.

“We are very fortunate to have this here,” said Gary. “We are one of the few cities our size to offer something like this.”

The first “draw” of glass helps form the basic shape. Then we added the color. The color has to be heated into the artwork and then the second draw of hot glass is added.

Gary asked if we wanted the color to swirl though the piece. He said we would have to do a glass “twist” while it was hot.

“You have to just keep pulling and twisting at the same time,” said Gary. “Now we could do all sorts of things to this. We could twist it. Punch it to capture bubbles when we gather our next one.”

We said yes to all of those ideas.

“And we are not locked into one look,” said Gary. “You really can let your imagination run wild with this.”

And if you are not experienced, City Arts classes will teach you every step of the way. From drawing glass to rolling the hot glass to creating the finished artwork, Gary remains very patient.

“We understand there are some things that beginners just won’t know how to do,” explained Gary. “That’s why help with the more technical aspects.”

Gary says he’s passionate about the craft and encourages everyone to give it a try.

“I love the medium, the glass. And the process is addictive,” said Gary.

City Arts offers glass forming for basic paperweights or more advanced classes.