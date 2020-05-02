Finney County Health Department announces emergency public health order extension

FINNEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Finney County Health Department announced an emergency public health order Friday extending Governor Kelly’s Executive Order 20-16 and No. 20-24 locally in Finney County, May 1, 2020 through 11:59 PM, Sunday, May 10, 2020.

Finney County Health Department said the new health order supersedes Governor Kelly’s Executive Order No. 20-29, implementing Phase One of her “Ad: Astra: A Plan to Reopen Kansas” that she released Thursday.

Finney County Health Department said local businesses shall follow this local public health order, specifically, the following conditions are in effect:

~ All previous determinations made by the State of Kansas under the Kansas Essential Function

Framework (KEFF) regarding whether a business or activity is essential shall remain in full force

and effect. Businesses and individuals who have previously received KEFF determinations do

not need to reapply or take any further action under this Order.

~ During the effective period of this Emergency Order, all new requests for determinations as to

whether a business or activity is essential under KEFF shall be directed to Finney County.

~For the duration of this order, all large public gatherings of people in the County are prohibited

unless otherwise ordered by the Local Health Officer. Large public gatherings are those with

more than ten (10) people in attendance or anticipated to attend, both indoor and outdoor.

For more information from the Finney County Health Department, click here. For more information on COVID-19 cases in Kansas, click here.

View Governor Kelly’s full plan here: “Ad Astra: A Plan to Reopen Kansas”