Tuesday will be a weather aware day due to the threat of grassfires and a chance of strong to severe storms. Before our next storm chance it is important that any outdoor activities, work or leisure, do not create any sparks. Any fires that are started will spread quickly and be very difficult to get under control.

Strong gusts will not only spread fires rapidly but will also make driving difficult and we could also be looking at more blowing dust and dirt to reduce visibility and air quality.

You will notice a milder morning across the area due to this strong southerly flow. Expect a warmer afternoon with many of us reaching the 80s. You will also notice more humidity in the air between Central and Eastern Kansas, this is due to a dryline separating higher and lower dewpoints.

Moisture is a key ingredient in severe thunderstorm development and there will be a supply for our atmosphere to work with. A line of storms is expected to develop along and ahead of the dryline during the evening. An isolated storm or two cannot be ruled out late in the afternoon before the line begins to develop.

While the main storm threats are large hail and damaging gusts, a tornado or two cannot be ruled out. Please make sure that your safe place is ready to be used and that you have multiple ways to receive warnings.

Storms will move out during the overnight. A trailing shower or storm is possible Wednesday but this chance looks spotty and most of the area should stay dry. Winds will not be as gusty but with mainly dry conditions, we will need to continue to monitor fire concerns.

After a big warmup Tuesday, high temperatures will quickly drop back off after another cold front rolls through.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 85 Wind: S 20-40

Tonight: Partly cloudy, windy. 50% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 45 Wind: S/NW 15-30

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 62 Wind: NW 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 34 Wind: W 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 65 Lo: 42 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 70 Lo: 44 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 65 Lo: 40 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 68 Lo: 45 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 62 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 64 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy, windy.