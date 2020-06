WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Investigators say a fire at an east Wichita Family Dollar store Wednesday is now being investigated as arson.

The fire happened at the location on east 21-st Street Wednesday. Wichita Fire Department said there were multiple people in the store at the time of the blaze.

Anyone with information on this fire is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 316-267-2111.

Investigators said the fire caused 30-thousand dollars in damage.