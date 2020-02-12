Fire crews battling 3-alarm asphalt business fire in Augusta

Augusta fire

AUGUSTA, Kan. (KSN) — Multiple fire departments, including Butler County Fire, Andover Fire Department, and Rosehill Fire Department are battling a 3-alarm fire Tuesday evening in Augusta, Kansas.

The call came in shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday from APAC Kansas, Inc. — an asphalt plant. The business is located west of Augusta on U.S. 54.

