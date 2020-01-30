Fire crews respond to Sedgwick County barn fire

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County Fire Department and Wichita Fire Department crews responded to a barn fire shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The barn was located on private property at 47th St. South and Tyler Road.

It took crews about 30-minutes to get the fire under control.

No reports of injury have been reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

