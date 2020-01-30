Live Now
Watch KSN News at 6
1  of  2
Closings and Delays
Newton Nazarene Church Whitewater Community Church

Fire crews respond to Sedgwick County barn fire

Top Stories

by: KSNW

Posted: / Updated:

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County Fire Department and Wichita Fire Department crews responded to a barn fire shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The barn was located on private property at 47th St. South and Tyler Road.

It took crews about 30-minutes to get the fire under control.

No reports of injury have been reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories