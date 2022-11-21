WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A home was significantly damaged by a fire Monday afternoon in southeast Wichita.
Wichita firefighters responded around 3 p.m. to the 9500 block of East Stafford Ct. near E Pawnee St and S Webb Rd.
When fire crews arrived, they found flames coming from the attached garage of the two-story home.
Firefighters have been able to bring the fire under control.
According to Sedgwick County Dispatch, are no reports yet of any injuries.
KSN News has a crew at the scene, and we will have more information as soon as it becomes available.