Everyone will need to be vigilant and continue to do their part in not burning anything. The work week will wrap up with high fire danger continuing Friday. Fire Weather Alerts will be in effect through this evening and have started to be issued for Saturday so we will need to monitor conditions over the weekend too.

High Wind Alerts will also remain in effect again. Wind gusts will reach as high as 50 to 60 mph.

Due to the wind and mainly dry conditions, we will also need to be aware that there could be some blowing dust too that could reduce visibility.

A storm system sweeping through the area is the culprit that is generating these active conditions. There is a front that will track to the east and begin to cool us down. A secondary cold front to the north will reinforce the cooldown Saturday.

Despite high temperatures beginning to take a dip, they will still be pleasant for most while ranging from the 50s to the 70s.

There is an isolated shower or thunderstorm chance between Central and Eastern Kansas. Timing looks to be through mid morning but by midday, moisture will race off to the east. There will be another chance for a spotty shower to the north during the afternoon and evening.

Winds will not be as strong tomorrow but will pick up again by Sunday so we may need to monitor fire concerns through the entire weekend. The cooldown lasts through Saturday but we will warm back up quickly.

There will be another hit to our temperatures by the middle of next week. Conditions are looking slightly unsettled to the north and east with a slim rain chance but most of us will stay dry.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hi: 70 Wind: SW/W 20-40

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear, windy. Lo: 35 Wind: W/NW 10-25

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 66 Wind: NW/W 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 44 Wind: SE/S 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 81 Lo: 50 Partly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 80 Lo: 52 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 80 Lo: 38 Partly cloudy, windy.

Wed: Hi: 62 Lo: 35 Partly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 60 Lo: 35 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 61 Lo: 36 Partly cloudy.