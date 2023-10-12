As our next storm system travels through the Plains we will begin to see some changes today. A chance of rain early in the day will mainly reside across the northern half of the area.

The cold front that has started to cut through the Sunflower State will create a wide range of temperatures in the 60s to the 70s. Highs will be coolest to the northwest.

Winds will remain high through the day and all the way through our Friday.

Even outside of the High Wind Warnings to the northwest, much of Central Kansas will be a under a Wind Advisory through our Thursday.

Windy, warm, and mainly dry conditions will also keep the threat of grassfires high. Please avoid doing any outdoor burning.

If the wind and fire danger were not enough, there will also be a severe risk today. Please be weather aware because a tornado or two will be possible, especially to the north.

There could be a stronger storm to the northwest as we head into the afternoon. After 4pm the chance for severe weather will rise from North Central Kansas to the northern tip of South Central Kansas.

A few showers and storms will attempt to build as far south as the Wichita Metro during the evening. There will still be some spotty showers ongoing to the northwest.

Conditions will be drier once we get into Friday but it will still be windy. All of our winds will have switched out of the northwest too which will mean a much cooler morning.

That cooler morning will turn into a cooler afternoon. Temperatures that follow will be slow to warm back up but even our warmer days next week are looking pleasant. The next system looks to roll through the Plains between late Wednesday and Thursday.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 85 Wind: S 15-30

Tonight: Partly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 50 Wind: S/NW 10-25

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 63 Wind: NW 15-30

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, windy. Lo: 42 Wind: NW 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 62 Lo: 41 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sun: Hi: 62 Lo: 38 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 62 Lo: 37 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 65 Lo: 42 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 70 Lo: 46 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 67 Lo: 43 Partly cloudy, breezy.