There is currently a front draped across the sunflower state which will create a split in our temperatures. For most of us, it is not as cold this morning. By the afternoon, highs will mainly range from the 60s to the 70s. The coolest air will be to the north and the warmest air will be to the south.

The front will dip to the south and southeast, potentially sparking a few showers and storms to the south and east of Wichita. The window of opportunity will be this morning and later this evening.

The Storm Prediction Center has included a couple more of our counties (Elk and Cowley) in a Marginal Risk of severe weather. Should there be a strong to severe storm, hail and wind are the main storm threats.

Despite today’s shower/storm chance, this only includes a small portion of the area. Moisture is still lacking and outdoor burning is not advised, especially to the southwest where Fire Weather Warnings will be in effect. Winds will not be too gusty but a noticeable breeze and dry conditions will keep fire danger in the forecast.

Once the front pushes all the way through, high temperatures tomorrow will cool to the 60s and 50s. Highs bounce between the 60s and 70s through Monday after another front slides through. Warmer days in the 70s follow.

As disturbances continue to roll through they could spark some rain too. After today, our next chance of rain develops Saturday night into Easter Sunday. Chances do not look too good for Western Kansas while Central and Eastern Kansas will start Easter Sunday with a few showers around. Conditions will turn drier into the afternoon.

Storms are not expected Sunday but Tuesday is a day that is worth watching. The day starts with a chance of rain showers but may turn into a chance of storms as the day progresses. So far, the most rainfall looks to favor Central and Eastern Kansas.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 74 Wind: S/N 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 42 Wind: NE 10-25

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 63 Wind: NE 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers. Lo: 46 Wind: NE/E 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 64 Lo: 41 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers.

Mon: Hi: 65 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 67 Lo: 52 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 73 Lo: 46 Partly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 74 Lo: 49 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 74 Lo: 50 Partly cloudy, breezy.