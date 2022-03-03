There is a chance for early patchy fog or low clouds this morning along and north of I-70 but visibility has been in good shape for most of us so far. There is a boundary currently sitting across the sunflower state that will create a split in our high temperatures. Highs in the 80s will be found farther south and farther north there could be some highs as low as the 60s. Either way, we will stay above average under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Winds will begin to increase today with some gusts exceeding 20 mph. Winds will be even stronger Friday which has prompted Fire Weather Alerts to be in effect the next couple of days to the west. We may see a few more counties be added as we approach the weekend.

Friday will start mainly dry but an isolated shower or storm cannot be ruled out as strong south winds bring a surge of moisture. This chance will last through Friday night.

We will need to monitor the northern and eastern edge of the area as most of the moisture in the region will be to our north and east Saturday. There could still be a shower or storm in Wichita and rain/snow in the northwest corner of the area.

Temperatures will get a reality check over the weekend and remind us that winter is not done just yet. Expect a chilly start to the new work week compared to the spring stretch that we have been on.

Sunday holds the best chance for precipitation after a mainly dry Saturday night. Another surge of moisture could spark rain between Central and Eastern Kansas while there will be a chance for rain/snow to the west.

As unsettled conditions move out Sunday night and into Monday there could be some trailing moisture. If this happens, temperatures will be cold enough for some snow showers to make a quick sweep from west to east. Temperatures will rebound into the 50s but another cold front moves through Thursday which could result in a brief unseasonable chill.

The KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 77 Wind: SE 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 48 Wind: SE/S 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 79 Wind: S 15-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 55 Wind: S 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 76 Lo: 33 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 48 Lo: 26 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of rain.

Mon: Hi: 47 Lo: 25 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of snow.

Tue: Hi: 55 Lo: 30 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 57 Lo: 30 Partly to mostly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 57 Lo: 20 Mostly cloudy.