Tuesday will be windy, warmer, and dry. Even though high temperatures will be spring-like in the 60s and 70s, we need to be mindful of not being the spark that starts a fire. Winds up to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 to 50 mph can quickly spread any fires that are started. Fire Weather Warnings will be in effect between midday and early evening.

In addition to the strong winds, a few more clouds moving in will also signal changes that are on the way. Our next cold front is in sight and will begin to move in tonight. This will cause a large split in our temperatures Wednesday. It will feel like winter to the northwest while Wichita will only lose a few degrees from today’s high of 68. Winds will still be gusty with this frontal passage too.

A chance of rain develops between Central and Eastern Kansas. By Wednesday evening, snow develops to the west and a thunderstorm will be possible to the southeast. A stronger storm capable of small hail and gusty winds cannot be ruled out. At the same time, a switch from rain to a wintry mix and some ice will be taking place.

Be ready for a slower commute Thursday morning. Roads will not be in good shape due to some ice earlier in the night and accumulating snow. Gusty winds will also cause blowing snow which will reduce visibility.

As snow wraps up into Thursday afternoon, the most is expected to accumulate between South Central and Eastern Kansas. A narrow band of significant amounts is expected to line up between Eastern Kansas and the Kansas City area. Accumulation is possible in Southwest and North Central Kansas as well. The lowest amounts will be to the northwest.

Even though temperatures will warm back up into the weekend we will need to watch out for refreezing during the overnights and early mornings. There is already another system on the horizon for next Tuesday through Wednesday.

The KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 68 Wind: SE/S 15-30

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain. Lo: 47 Wind: S/SW 15-30

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, windy. 40% chance of rain and storms. Hi: 63 Wind: SW/N 15-30

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, windy. 60% chance of rain and snow. Lo: 20 Wind: N/NE 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 33 Lo: 16 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 50% chance of snow.

Fri: Hi: 50 Lo: 26 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 56 Lo: 33 Mostly sunny.

Sun: Hi: 61 Lo: 37 Partly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 62 Lo: 37 Partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 53 Lo: 25 Partly to mostly cloudy.