Despite last week’s winter storm, fire danger will be elevated today. Especially to the north where there has not been much moisture the last couple of weeks. Keep in mind, even where we do not have any fire weather alerts outdoor burning should still be avoided.

Gusty winds and drier air will fuel today’s fire weather concerns. As a cold front moves in from northwest to southeast our winds will increase to 25 to 30 mph with gusts possibly reaching 40 mph.

Fire Weather Warnings will be in effect during the afternoon hours when winds will be the strongest. Even though we will have to be mindful of not being the spark that starts a fire, it will be a nice day temperature-wise with fair skies. Highs will mainly be in the 50s and 60s.

Winds will ease up after sundown with skies staying fair. Lows will dip back down below freezing into the 20s.

After today’s cold front, high temperatures will take a bit of a hit but we will stay above average. Winds will be breezy at times through the rest of the work week and into the weekend so we may need to continue to monitor fire weather concerns.

There will not be much moisture around to alleviate fire weather concerns with high pressure locked in place.

However, it is looking like a piece of energy will work through western parts of the area Wednesday night into Thursday morning. This disturbance could spark a rain/snow shower. Any accumulation will be minimal but could still lead to some slick spots before temperatures warm back up.

There will be another chance of a few raindrops and/or snowflakes to skim Western Kansas Friday night into early Saturday. The front that sparks this chance will pack more of a punch and bring spring-like highs down into the 40s Saturday. However, highs will still be close to average and warm another 10 to 15 degrees by early next week.