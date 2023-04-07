It did not take long for fire concerns to return to the area. Fire Weather Warnings will be in effect today to the north and west. It will be a dry, windy, and warmer Friday.

Winds will be strongest to the west with gusts reaching 40 to 45 mph. Winds will also be out of the south which will help high temperatures get closer to our seasonal norm.

High pressure that is sliding across the region will help skies stay sunny today. As this gradually moves away from us the door to rain chances will open this weekend.

Most of Saturday will stay dry but we will start to see some rain approaching from the west. It will also be a breezy day with the strongest gusts reaching 35 to 40 mph.

This has prompted Fire Weather Alerts to spill over into Saturday.

There will be a better chance for a few rain showers by Saturday night into Sunday. First to the west and then reaching portions of Central Kansas by Sunday.

The chance of rain and possibly even a rumble of thunder will linger into the start of the new work week. This disturbance will keep tracking to the east so Western Kansas will dry back out by this time.

Temperatures over the weekend and through next week will continue to warm through the 70s and even reach the low 80s at times. There will be a few cool days that follow but warm weather is starting to look more consistent.

There will be a brief dry stretch after Monday. The chance of showers and storms looks to return late next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 67 Wind: S/SE 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 37 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 72 Wind: SE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 45 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 72 Lo: 51 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

Mon: Hi: 73 Lo: 49 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Tue: Hi: 77 Lo: 54 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 78 Lo: 56 Partly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 79 Lo: 58 Partly cloudy, windy.

Fri: Hi: 80 Lo: 57 Partly cloudy, windy.