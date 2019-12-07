Firefighters sharpen up their battle tactics

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) -During the holiday season, there is a peak in house fires, which adds more pressure for those battling the fire.

Typically ready to go for and first on scene for that urgent call, which takes a lot of training.

“Everything’s changing, building construction, code, and all of that type of stuff, so you have to be efficient with your job,” said Dodge City Fire Department Captain, Nathan Yancey. “That’s why we continuously train and we have to have continuous training hours every year.”

Before the old school in Dodge City gets demolished next week, these firefighters had the chance to brush up on their tactics.

“We worked on a little bit of a hose advancement, saving one of our brothers, we also worked on breaching doors, breaching walls, and windows, to be able to get out of the structure,” he said.

Yancey said they are thankful to have another training opportunity in order to prepare them for that life saving call.

“It’s a thankless job, i mean you always get to go help people, which makes it worth it,” he said.

Their goal is to be able to practice these tactics in order to knock down any obstacles they may face, before hitting the road.