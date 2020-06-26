First 15: WSU Tech offering scholarships to 2020 graduates

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – WSU Tech is offering ‘First 15’ scholarships to 2020 high school graduates to honor them and to get them a clear pathway forward -in light of the current economic times.

The scholarship encompasses 15 credit hours of general education courses where WSU Tech is going to pay the tuition and the fees of those courses. There are 50 courses to choose from including English, Biology, Sociology, Psychology, and other general education courses.

Students have to be a 2020 high school or GED graduate and take at least 6 hours to be eligible for this scholarship, and also fill out their federal financial form. The scholarships will be offered on a first-come-first-served basis. The deadline for application is July 31, 2020.

“We plan on trying to scholarship 250 recent high school graduate, if the demand is greater than that then we will go back to the drawing board and see how we can continue to expand that to more than 250,” said Dr. Sheree Utash, WSU Tech president. “Interestingly enough, we announced this on Monday. we have had 70 applicants.”

Dr. Utash said the courses are all transferable whether students choose to ultimately continue at WSU Tech or go onto Wichita State University or another university within the state.

For more information on the First 15 scholarship WSU Tech is offering, click here.