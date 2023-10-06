Another cold front sinks south into Friday and this one will pack more of a punch when it comes to our temperatures. Strong northerly winds will help knock high temperatures down to the 60s, there could even be some 50s to the northwest.

There will also be a little bit of moisture associated with the frontal passage. A few sprinkles and light showers have already started to show up to the north.

As we head into midday and during the afternoon, a few raindrops will try to track farther south but will have difficulty doing so. The best chance for rain will be to the north.

Skies will clear out during the evening and winds will turn lighter too. This will allow temperatures to drop even more and many of us will experience the coldest night of the season.

Low temperatures will be near and below freezing. A Freeze Warning will go into effect tonight and last into Saturday morning.

A Frost Advisory will also go into effect tonight. Be sure to cover up your sensitive plants. Also, early risers will want to pack on an extra layer.

After we have some of the first freezing temperatures of the season, Saturday will be another cool day but temperatures will start to warm back up by the end of the weekend. We continue to warm into the 80s until mid-week when our next system knocks temperatures back down.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of sprinkles and showers. Hi: 64 Wind: N 10-25

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lo: 37 Wind: N/NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 65 Wind: NW 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 44 Wind: SW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 77 Lo: 50 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 77 Lo: 51 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 83 Lo: 58 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 85 Lo: 58 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 68 Lo: 37 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 65 Lo: 36 Mostly sunny, breezy.