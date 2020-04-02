First positive COVID-19 case in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Marion County Health Department announced the first positive case of COVID-19 in Marion County Thursday. Testing sent to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s Laboratories identified the positive case.

The case involves a female between the ages of 20-44, with travel history. The Marion County Health Department has already identified and contacted those individuals whom were exposed. We will be monitoring contacts for fever and respiratory symptoms.

Marion County Health Department said they’ll release no further information about the patient.

