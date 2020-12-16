First vaccines reach Reno County

Hutchinson, Kan. – The first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Reno County on Wednesday, December 16.

Hutchinson Regional Medical Center and the Hutchinson Clinic are working together to give the vaccine to frontline staff. The first doses will be staged at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center (HRMC) and will be administered by a team from the Hutchinson Clinic.

Approximately 200 doses of the vaccine were received at HRMC. The first vaccines were administered to a respiratory therapist in the Intensive Care Unit at Hutch Regional, a pulmonologist at the Hutchinson Clinic and a pulmonologist at the Hutchinson Clinic. All three clinicians see COVID-19 patients daily in their practices and at the hospital.

HRMC and Hutch Clinic employees have been pre-determined to be vaccinated based on employee risk exposure to patients. The vaccines will be staggered between departments to guard against potential staffing shortages from employees who might be affected by mild side effects.

HRMC and the Hutch Clinic are very excited to begin this phase of the fight against COVID-19, which hopefully will signal the beginning of the end to the pandemic and its effects.