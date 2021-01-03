One Senator, Four Representatives from Kansas sworn into U.S. Congress

A woman walks her dogs near the US Capitol Building on March 27, 2020, in Washington, DC. (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON D.C. (KSNW) — Former U.S. Congressman Roger Marshall, M.D. was sworn in as a member of the U.S. Senate by Vice President Mike Pence on Sunday. Following the ceremony, Senator Marshall issued this statement:

“There are many people to thank, but I want to start by thanking the great Senators who held this seat before me as well as the people of Kansas who placed their confidence, their faith, and their trust in me to represent them in the U.S. Senate. It’s a great honor, and a greater responsibility as this Senate seat belongs to the people of Kansas,” said Senator Marshall. “While we face many challenges ahead as a nation, I will never stop fighting for our Kansas way of life.”

In the primary, Marshall defeated one of the biggest figures in recent Kansas politics, Kris Kobach, as well as political outsider, Kansas City plumber Bob Hamilton.

Record spending on advertisements then occurred for the general election. In a battle of two doctors, Marshall defeated Barbara Bollier by a comfortable 11 point margin. That extended the GOP’s streak of consecutive Senate victories in Kansas to 32.

On the House side of things, the state saw three Republicans and one Democrat sworn in.

Jake LaTurner made it to Congress by taking out incumbent Steve Watkins after he was charged with three felonies relating to voter fraud.

Republicans Ron Estes and Tracey Mann each won their respective elections by an average margin of nearly 35 points.

Rep. Estes explained, “I think the biggest thing now as we look forward to starting the 117th session of congress is to get the economy going.”

The lone Democrat elected to a federal office in Kansas, incumbent Rep. Sharice Davids, was able to clinch more than 53-percent of the vote on her way to a second term.

“We need to make sure that we get state and local funding taken care of because you know we have a lot of states that are having to make very tough decisions,” said Rep. Davids. “Putting people like firefighters, police officers or teachers and they’re having to make tough decisions about who they are going to continue to pay and we can’t we just can’t have that situation.”