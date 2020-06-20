Five injured in shooting at northeast Wichita motel

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- A shooting at the Super 8 Motel near 37th and Rock resulted in five people being taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.

Wichita Police say the incident started when there was a disturbance at a large party at the motel.

There were more than twenty shots fired during the incident, most of which occurred in the parking lot of the motel.

Four of the victims were connected to the party according to police. The fifth victim was not involved in the party and was injured when a shot was fired through the wall of her room.

Police do not have any suspects in custody. They are looking through surveillance video from the motel to try and determine exactly what happened.

