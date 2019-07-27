‘Flames were huge’: Pro motocross rider loses bikes, gear in garage fire

His livelihood, gone in a matter of seconds. That after a fire ripped through a Haysville man’s garage.

The pro motocross rider lost the very things he needs to compete.

Jason Richey says it was around six a-m last Monday, that he woke up for work, and saw his family’s garage on fire. He says almost everything he’s worked for, is gone.

Flames, as high as the trees, could be seen shooting out of this garage.

“Flames were huge, there wasn’t really no stopping it after that,” said Jason Richey, Haysville.

It belongs to Jason Richey’s parents, and it stored almost everything Jason owned.

“A spare motor from my Harley,” said Richey.

He was living there, while recovering from an accident.

“Corner tables, some clothes, dishes, a little bit of everything that was sitting in there from when I was living on my own,” said Richey.

It’s also where he kept old and new racing bikes. Jason has been motor cross racing since he was nine-years-old.

“I had over ten bikes in there and all my race gas and my gasoline and everything that was in there for the bikes, so the fire eventually started to get worse,” said Richey.

Firefighters put out the flames, but investigators were unable to determine the cause. The division chief says the building and contents were too destroyed to tell what happened.

“I only want to say I bought it probably, it was less than a month ago,” said Richey.

It’s a loss that Jason says, he can’t wrap his head around.

“Really everything I own was in there to be honest with you,” said Richey.

But Jason says, he will bounce back, and he is trying to keep the faith.

“Try to keep your head high and move on from it,” said Richey.

Jason says he would like to continue to ride, but he will need to work to replace his bikes and gear first.